Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Open at price of $0.1081: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) set off with pace as it heaved 10.20% to $0.10. During the day, the stock rose to $0.129 and sunk to $0.093 before settling in for the price of $0.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.02-$0.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $561.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $533.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.0543, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.1913.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 565 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -8.45, operating margin was -159.31 and Pretax Margin of -272.26.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 4.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 21, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 400,000 shares at the rate of 0.25, making the entire transaction reach 100,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,889,125.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -258.27 while generating a return on equity of -102.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.83.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ideanomics Inc., IDEX]. Its last 5-days volume of 269.06 million indicated improvement to the volume of 57.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.0161.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.84%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 180.63% that was higher than 174.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.