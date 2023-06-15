iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) volume hits 0.71 million: A New Opening for Investors

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.83% to $0.15. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1689 and sunk to $0.1362 before settling in for the price of $0.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMBI posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$1.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -3.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2724, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5566.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1096 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.01, operating margin was -7.76 and Pretax Margin of -12.93.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Retail industry. iMedia Brands Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.45%, in contrast to 21.10% institutional ownership.

iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 1/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by -$0.69. This company achieved a net margin of -12.86 while generating a return on equity of -166.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

iMedia Brands Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

iMedia Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.01.

In the same vein, IMBI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI)

[iMedia Brands Inc., IMBI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.44% While, its Average True Range was 0.0280.

Raw Stochastic average of iMedia Brands Inc. (IMBI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 85.87% that was lower than 174.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.