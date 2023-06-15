Search
Steve Mayer
Inventiva S.A. (IVA) last month volatility was 9.46%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) set off with pace as it heaved 6.54% to $3.91. During the day, the stock rose to $4.86 and sunk to $3.91 before settling in for the price of $3.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IVA posted a 52-week range of $2.22-$11.75.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $156.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.38.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 109 employees. It has generated 107,779 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -480,301. The stock had 1.16 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -515.05 and Pretax Margin of -493.94.

Inventiva S.A. (IVA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -445.64 while generating a return on equity of -81.43.

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Inventiva S.A. (IVA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.33.

In the same vein, IVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.35.

Technical Analysis of Inventiva S.A. (IVA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Inventiva S.A., IVA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 74118.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Inventiva S.A. (IVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 127.17% that was higher than 89.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

