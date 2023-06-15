Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) performance last week, which was -13.93%.

Company News

A new trading day began on June 13, 2023, with SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) stock priced at $3.00, down -6.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.71 before settling in for the closing price of $2.96. SKYX’s price has ranged from $1.35 to $7.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -422.30%. With a float of $44.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 29 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2139.99, operating margin of -83146.53, and the pretax margin is -84429.27.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of SKYX Platforms Corp. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -84539.95 while generating a return on equity of -672.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -422.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SKYX Platforms Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7037.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28

Technical Analysis of SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.14 million, its volume of 0.29 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (SKYX) raw stochastic average was set at 4.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.20. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.95 in the near term. At $3.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.37.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 246.86 million, the company has a total of 87,155K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30 K while annual income is -27,070 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10 K while its latest quarter income was -7,970 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

2.64% volatility in MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Sana Meer -
MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) on June 13, 2023, started off the session at the price of $11.45, soaring 0.52% from the previous trading...
Read more

Revvity Inc. (RVTY) average volume reaches $794.05K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
June 13, 2023, Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) trading session started at the price of $112.99, that was 1.23% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Investors must take note of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) performance last week, which was 4.01%.

Steve Mayer -
On June 13, 2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) opened at $64.96, higher 0.23% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.