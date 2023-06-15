Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) EPS is poised to hit 0.17 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) set off with pace as it heaved 2.11% to $5.80. During the day, the stock rose to $5.81 and sunk to $5.68 before settling in for the price of $5.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITUB posted a 52-week range of $3.71-$5.85.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.79 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.25 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.07.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 100600 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +15.60 and Pretax Margin of +14.10.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.10%, in contrast to 18.10% institutional ownership.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.27, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.04.

In the same vein, ITUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.63, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB]. Its last 5-days volume of 19.42 million was inferior to the volume of 28.61 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.36%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.56% that was lower than 37.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.