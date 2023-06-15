JFrog Ltd. (FROG) is 24.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.31% to $27.17. During the day, the stock rose to $27.81 and sunk to $26.08 before settling in for the price of $26.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FROG posted a 52-week range of $17.01-$27.96.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $101.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.12.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1300 workers. It has generated 215,415 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -69,372. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 0.32 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.47, operating margin was -26.69 and Pretax Margin of -30.26.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. JFrog Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.00%, in contrast to 66.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 32,591 shares at the rate of 26.02, making the entire transaction reach 848,018 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 602,152. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 18,600 for 26.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 484,649. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,288,840 in total.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.03) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -32.20 while generating a return on equity of -14.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.30 in the upcoming year.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd. (FROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 230.73.

In the same vein, FROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

[JFrog Ltd., FROG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.15% While, its Average True Range was 1.09.

Raw Stochastic average of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.72%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 87.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.04% that was lower than 47.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.