Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) went down -0.37% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.37% at $141.49. During the day, the stock rose to $143.61 and sunk to $140.70 before settling in for the price of $142.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JPM posted a 52-week range of $101.28-$144.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 7.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.97 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.91 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $412.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $136.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.87.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 296877 workers. It has generated 536,362 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.90 and Pretax Margin of +29.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 70.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s Co-CEO CCB sold 1,871 shares at the rate of 140.70, making the entire transaction reach 263,243 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,926. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Vice Chairman sold 1,241 for 140.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 173,836. This particular insider is now the holder of 43,815 in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $4.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.41) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.30% and is forecasted to reach 13.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.44, and its Beta score is 1.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.97.

In the same vein, JPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.56, a figure that is expected to reach 3.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), its last 5-days Average volume was 7.8 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.68% While, its Average True Range was 2.37.

Raw Stochastic average of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.58%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 76.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.35% that was lower than 25.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Eventbrite Inc. (EB) EPS growth this year is 61.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Shaun Noe -
Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE: EB) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.65% to $8.52. During the day, the...
Read more

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $32.28: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.37% to...
Read more

Discover Financial Services (DFS) EPS is poised to hit 3.65 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Zack King -
Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) flaunted slowness of -0.49% at $117.14, as the Stock market unbolted on June 14, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.