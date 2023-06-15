Search
Zack King
Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) last month volatility was 12.58%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -6.35% at $1.77. During the day, the stock rose to $1.89 and sunk to $1.70 before settling in for the price of $1.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MEGL posted a 52-week range of $0.89-$249.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -340.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $20.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7798, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.4559.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Magic Empire Global Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.23%, in contrast to 0.50% institutional ownership.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Magic Empire Global Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -340.30%.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.02.

In the same vein, MEGL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.02.

Technical Analysis of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.26 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.1990.

Raw Stochastic average of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.10% that was lower than 262.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

