Meta Platforms Inc. (META) EPS is poised to hit 2.90 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) set off with pace as it heaved 0.75% to $273.35. During the day, the stock rose to $274.99 and sunk to $268.315 before settling in for the price of $271.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, META posted a 52-week range of $88.09-$276.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 23.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.59 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.20 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $699.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $239.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $168.81.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 77114 workers. It has generated 1,348,362 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 268,264. The stock had 8.48 Receivables turnover and 0.66 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.63, operating margin was +28.78 and Pretax Margin of +24.71.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Meta Platforms Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.23%, in contrast to 75.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 722 shares at the rate of 270.14, making the entire transaction reach 195,041 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 36,644. Preceding that transaction, on May 30, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 722 for 265.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 191,330. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,366 in total.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.03) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +19.90 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.60% and is forecasted to reach 14.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meta Platforms Inc. (META). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $32.81, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 39.83.

In the same vein, META’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.33, a figure that is expected to reach 2.90 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Going through the that latest performance of [Meta Platforms Inc., META]. Its last 5-days volume of 17.73 million was inferior to the volume of 27.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.89% While, its Average True Range was 7.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.78% that was lower than 48.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.