No matter how cynical the overall market is Bunge Limited (BG) performance over the last week is recorded 1.20%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.88% to $95.32. During the day, the stock rose to $98.91 and sunk to $95.08 before settling in for the price of $96.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BG posted a 52-week range of $80.41-$106.99.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -21.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $150.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $129.65 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $92.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $95.01.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 23000 employees. It has generated 2,922,826 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 70,000. The stock had 21.35 Receivables turnover and 2.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.02, operating margin was +3.99 and Pretax Margin of +3.07.

Bunge Limited (BG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Farm Products industry. Bunge Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 87.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 09, this organization’s Co-President, Agribusiness sold 1,017 shares at the rate of 103.90, making the entire transaction reach 105,665 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 53,780.

Bunge Limited (BG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.24) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +2.39 while generating a return on equity of 19.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bunge Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -21.60% and is forecasted to reach 11.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 56.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bunge Limited (BG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.35, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, BG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.19, a figure that is expected to reach 2.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Bunge Limited, BG]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.7 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.10% While, its Average True Range was 3.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Bunge Limited (BG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.83% that was lower than 35.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.