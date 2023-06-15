No matter how cynical the overall market is Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) performance over the last week is recorded -1.07%

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.16% at $112.33. During the day, the stock rose to $114.905 and sunk to $111.68 before settling in for the price of $113.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, COF posted a 52-week range of $83.93-$123.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $382.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $377.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $100.59.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 56100 employees. It has generated 683,410 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +24.17 and Pretax Margin of +24.17.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Capital One Financial Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 91.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s President, U.S. Card sold 469 shares at the rate of 110.00, making the entire transaction reach 51,590 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,396. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 14, Company’s President, Commercial Banking sold 8,000 for 115.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 921,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 121,472 in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +19.02 while generating a return on equity of 12.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 102.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.50% and is forecasted to reach 14.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -6.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.00. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.74, and its Beta score is 1.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.86.

In the same vein, COF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.50, a figure that is expected to reach 3.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 14.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.46 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.42 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.19% While, its Average True Range was 2.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.52%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.80% that was lower than 37.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.