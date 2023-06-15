Okta Inc. (OKTA) went down -2.17% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.17% at $74.42. During the day, the stock rose to $76.7799 and sunk to $73.93 before settling in for the price of $76.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OKTA posted a 52-week range of $44.12-$110.94.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 48.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -31.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $76.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.79.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5683 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 308,997 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -135,540. The stock had 4.15 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +70.61, operating margin was -41.77 and Pretax Margin of -43.11.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Okta Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 81.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 24, this organization’s Director sold 100 shares at the rate of 75.99, making the entire transaction reach 7,599 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 601. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 16, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 3,117 for 82.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 257,085. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,813 in total.

Okta Inc. (OKTA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -43.86 while generating a return on equity of -14.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Okta Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -31.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Okta Inc. (OKTA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 68.27.

In the same vein, OKTA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.73 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.46% While, its Average True Range was 3.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Okta Inc. (OKTA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.03% that was higher than 54.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.