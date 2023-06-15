Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $260.25K

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.65% at $105.44. During the day, the stock rose to $110.18 and sunk to $103.93 before settling in for the price of $111.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ONTO posted a 52-week range of $56.02-$113.87.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 31.20% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $48.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.26 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $92.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $79.52.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1636 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 614,415 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 136,512. The stock had 4.80 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.14, operating margin was +23.55 and Pretax Margin of +24.03.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Onto Innovation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 98.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s SVP & GM, IBU sold 1,232 shares at the rate of 107.72, making the entire transaction reach 132,711 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,485. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s SVP, GM MBU sold 846 for 109.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 92,552. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,526 in total.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.91) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.22 while generating a return on equity of 14.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.80% and is forecasted to reach 4.58 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.26, and its Beta score is 1.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 44.77.

In the same vein, ONTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.24% While, its Average True Range was 4.05.

Raw Stochastic average of Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.99% that was higher than 37.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.