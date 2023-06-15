OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 154,960 K

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $5.42, up 4.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.63 and dropped to $5.40 before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. Over the past 52 weeks, OSUR has traded in a range of $2.62-$7.82.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 18.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.60%. With a float of $69.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.11 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 840 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.10, operating margin of -1.56, and the pretax margin is -4.25.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of OraSure Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 492,810. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $4.93, taking the stock ownership to the 285,512 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $200,000. This insider now owns 104,782 shares in total.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by $0.23. This company achieved a net margin of -4.63 while generating a return on equity of -4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -20.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, OraSure Technologies Inc.’s (OSUR) raw stochastic average was set at 26.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.69 in the near term. At $5.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.23.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 421.90 million has total of 73,262K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 387,480 K in contrast with the sum of -17,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 154,960 K and last quarter income was 27,220 K.