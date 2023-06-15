PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) volume hits 6.43 million: A New Opening for Investors

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.25% to $10.26. During the day, the stock rose to $10.47 and sunk to $10.195 before settling in for the price of $10.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAGS posted a 52-week range of $7.51-$19.49.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 43.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $324.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $200.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.83.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8778 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.38, operating margin was +33.47 and Pretax Margin of +11.61.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 52.40% institutional ownership.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.22) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.20% and is forecasted to reach 6.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 13.11% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.91, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06.

In the same vein, PAGS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 1.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

[PagSeguro Digital Ltd., PAGS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 66.56% that was higher than 53.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.