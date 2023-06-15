Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) last week performance was -2.86%

Analyst Insights

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.90% at $4.42. During the day, the stock rose to $4.61 and sunk to $4.385 before settling in for the price of $4.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDN posted a 52-week range of $3.42-$10.16.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 349.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $171.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $168.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $770.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.80.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 328 employees. It has generated 1,515,269 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 159,784. The stock had 44.24 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.42, operating margin was +19.50 and Pretax Margin of +10.68.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. Brandywine Realty Trust’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 99.70% institutional ownership.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 3.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 349.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.04, and its Beta score is 1.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52.

In the same vein, BDN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.24, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.76 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.67% that was lower than 49.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) EPS is poised to hit 0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -9.23% to $0.88. During...
Read more

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) went up 5.11% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Zack King -
Witnessing the stock's movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) set off with pace as it heaved...
Read more

Cactus Inc. (WHD) last month volatility was 4.12%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) flaunted slowness of -0.89% at $39.93, as the Stock market unbolted on June 14, 2023. During the day, the stock...
Read more

