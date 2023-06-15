Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Teradyne Inc. (TER) last week performance was 5.89%

As on June 14, 2023, Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) started slowly as it slid -0.92% to $110.36. During the day, the stock rose to $112.17 and sunk to $109.43 before settling in for the price of $111.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TER posted a 52-week range of $67.81-$112.16.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $154.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $98.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.68.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6500 employees. It has generated 485,353 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 110,077. The stock had 6.06 Receivables turnover and 0.86 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +59.51, operating margin was +26.91 and Pretax Margin of +26.64.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Teradyne Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 104.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Director sold 750 shares at the rate of 100.00, making the entire transaction reach 75,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,267. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s President, Semiconductor Test sold 1,093 for 90.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,408. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,168 in total.

Teradyne Inc. (TER) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 28.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.70% and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Teradyne Inc. (TER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.04, and its Beta score is 1.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 47.36.

In the same vein, TER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Teradyne Inc. (TER)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Teradyne Inc., TER], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.78 million was better the volume of 1.64 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.41% While, its Average True Range was 3.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Teradyne Inc. (TER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 89.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.21% that was higher than 33.16% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.