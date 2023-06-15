Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) EPS is poised to hit -0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Company News

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -5.38% at $1.76. During the day, the stock rose to $2.10 and sunk to $1.75 before settling in for the price of $1.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REKR posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$2.59.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -2.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -150.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.95 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3416, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2700.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 267 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.09, operating margin was -255.77 and Pretax Margin of -423.90.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Rekor Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 38.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 243,902 shares at the rate of 2.15, making the entire transaction reach 523,804 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,089,591.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -418.95 while generating a return on equity of -110.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -150.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in the upcoming year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.89.

In the same vein, REKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.4 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.58% While, its Average True Range was 0.2064.

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.86%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.50% that was higher than 94.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) 14-day ATR is 0.13: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Shaun Noe -
Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE: DM) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.28% to $2.14. During...
Read more

Amcor plc (AMCR) is predicted to post EPS of 0.18 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) remained unchanged at $10.16. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) EPS growth this year is 71.00%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Zack King -
Riot Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) flaunted slowness of -1.07% at $10.15, as the Stock market unbolted on June 14, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.