SEAT (Vivid Seats Inc.) climbed 1.22 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Company News

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) kicked off on June 13, 2023, at the price of $8.20, up 1.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.455 and dropped to $8.19 before settling in for the closing price of $8.19. Over the past 52 weeks, SEAT has traded in a range of $6.29-$9.89.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 940.70%. With a float of $65.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.41 million.

The firm has a total of 575 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.78, operating margin of +13.95, and the pretax margin is +11.53.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Vivid Seats Inc. is 12.70%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 12, was worth 22,717. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 2,905 shares at a rate of $7.82, taking the stock ownership to the 62,156 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 12, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 2,037 for $7.82, making the entire transaction worth $15,929. This insider now owns 40,096 shares in total.

Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 940.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Vivid Seats Inc.’s (SEAT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vivid Seats Inc., SEAT], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Vivid Seats Inc.’s (SEAT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.58. The third major resistance level sits at $8.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.90.

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.61 billion has total of 195,876K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 600,270 K in contrast with the sum of 28,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 161,060 K and last quarter income was 30,270 K.

