Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.98

As on June 14, 2023, Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) remained unchanged at $8.02. During the day, the stock rose to $8.19 and sunk to $7.975 before settling in for the price of $8.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WTTR posted a 52-week range of $5.51-$9.84.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.90% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 205.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $121.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $954.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.83.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Select Water Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 63.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,150 shares at the rate of 8.35, making the entire transaction reach 17,952 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,422.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Select Water Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 205.50% and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in the upcoming year.

Select Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.99, and its Beta score is 1.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63.

In the same vein, WTTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Select Water Solutions Inc., WTTR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.31 million was better the volume of 0.88 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Select Water Solutions Inc. (WTTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.75% that was lower than 49.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.