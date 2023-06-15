SES AI Corporation (SES) 20 Days SMA touch 18.27%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

As on June 14, 2023, SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) started slowly as it slid -3.35% to $2.02. During the day, the stock rose to $2.12 and sunk to $1.98 before settling in for the price of $2.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SES posted a 52-week range of $1.33-$6.42.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $313.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $212.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $678.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.58.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. SES AI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 41.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 1.91, making the entire transaction reach 95,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 451,273. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 10,530 for 1.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,468. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,586,664 in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SES AI Corporation (SES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16.

In the same vein, SES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SES AI Corporation, SES], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.9 million was better the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.76% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of SES AI Corporation (SES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 74.85% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 92.77% that was higher than 76.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.