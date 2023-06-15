SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) is predicted to post EPS of 0.38 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price increase of 4.40% at $26.79. During the day, the stock rose to $27.17 and sunk to $25.41 before settling in for the price of $25.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SGH posted a 52-week range of $12.04-$25.75.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 19.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 195.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $16.83.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3600 employees. It has generated 505,376 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,488. The stock had 4.99 Receivables turnover and 1.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.91, operating margin was +8.57 and Pretax Margin of +4.86.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.40%, in contrast to 103.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 22, this organization’s EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 20.00, making the entire transaction reach 50,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 205,511. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s EVP, COO, Pres, Mem Solutions sold 5,000 for 20.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 205,511 in total.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +3.66 while generating a return on equity of 19.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 195.90% and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.72% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 47.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $70.50, and its Beta score is 1.40. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.85.

In the same vein, SGH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.53 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.29% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 93.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.64% that was higher than 46.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.