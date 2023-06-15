Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) Moves 5.83% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) set off with pace as it heaved 5.83% to $1.09. During the day, the stock rose to $1.11 and sunk to $0.94 before settling in for the price of $1.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOFO posted a 52-week range of $0.76-$2.09.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -5.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -301.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $12.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $14.27 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8563, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0135.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Sonic Foundry Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.90%, in contrast to 6.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15, this organization’s Director sold 5,786 shares at the rate of 0.88, making the entire transaction reach 5,092 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,304. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 17, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 12,500 for 1.44, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,200 in total.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.36) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sonic Foundry Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -301.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sonic Foundry Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60.

In the same vein, SOFO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sonic Foundry Inc., SOFO]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.14 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.1036.

Raw Stochastic average of Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.31%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 63.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.96% that was higher than 71.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.