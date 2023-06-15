Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) PE Ratio stood at $33.84: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price increase of 3.45% at $33.57. During the day, the stock rose to $33.64 and sunk to $32.68 before settling in for the price of $32.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUV posted a 52-week range of $28.40-$41.76.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $594.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $591.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.96.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 69868 employees. It has generated 357,267 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 8,086. The stock had 19.87 Receivables turnover and 0.63 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.46, operating margin was +0.78 and Pretax Margin of +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Airlines Industry. Southwest Airlines Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 02, this organization’s EVP, Chief Commercial Officer sold 4,936 shares at the rate of 29.94, making the entire transaction reach 147,787 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,361. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Director sold 2,250 for 38.87, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 87,458. This particular insider is now the holder of 21,046 in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.78 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 56.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.84, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.80.

In the same vein, LUV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.78 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.39 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 6.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 93.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 98.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.93% that was lower than 29.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.