Symbotic Inc. (SYM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $18.05: Right on the Precipice

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) established initial surge of 2.64% at $48.17, as the Stock market unbolted on June 14, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $48.62 and sunk to $45.69 before settling in for the price of $46.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYM posted a 52-week range of $8.75-$47.81.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.05.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1120 employees. It has generated 529,743 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -6,128. The stock had 11.28 Receivables turnover and 1.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.80, operating margin was -23.66 and Pretax Margin of -23.44.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Symbotic Inc. industry. Symbotic Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 39.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s insider sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 34.54, making the entire transaction reach 1,036,290 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,522. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s official sold 18,920 for 32.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 607,039. This particular insider is now the holder of 109,522 in total.

Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.03) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -1.16 while generating a return on equity of -4.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Symbotic Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Symbotic Inc. (SYM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.64. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1039.71.

In the same vein, SYM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Symbotic Inc., SYM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.58 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.59% While, its Average True Range was 3.69.

Raw Stochastic average of Symbotic Inc. (SYM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 97.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.41% that was higher than 87.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.