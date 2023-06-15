TAL Education Group (TAL) EPS growth this year is 87.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.16% at $6.31. During the day, the stock rose to $6.42 and sunk to $6.215 before settling in for the price of $6.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TAL posted a 52-week range of $2.81-$10.45.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -21.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $635.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $501.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.15.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11700 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.21, operating margin was -11.12 and Pretax Margin of -10.76.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. TAL Education Group’s current insider ownership accounts for 83.90%, in contrast to 57.30% institutional ownership.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -13.30 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TAL Education Group (TAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.01.

In the same vein, TAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.7 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of TAL Education Group (TAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.76% that was higher than 67.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.