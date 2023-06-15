Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Open at price of $0.4849: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) had a quiet start as it plunged -18.20% to $0.41. During the day, the stock rose to $0.49 and sunk to $0.4069 before settling in for the price of $0.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMPO posted a 52-week range of $0.23-$15.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -211.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4375, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.9789.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 74 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.90, operating margin was -392.08 and Pretax Margin of -1202.18.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.00%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.24) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -1202.18 while generating a return on equity of -164.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -211.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93.

In the same vein, TMPO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Tempo Automation Holdings Inc., TMPO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.72 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.0611.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.81% that was lower than 189.06% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.