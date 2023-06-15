The Boeing Company (BA) volume hits 5.59 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.58% to $216.90. During the day, the stock rose to $221.585 and sunk to $216.0313 before settling in for the price of $220.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BA posted a 52-week range of $113.02-$223.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $602.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $595.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $130.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $206.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $186.23.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 156000 employees. It has generated 426,968 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -31,635. The stock had 5.87 Receivables turnover and 0.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.20, operating margin was -5.34 and Pretax Margin of -7.54.

The Boeing Company (BA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. The Boeing Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 58.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 01, this organization’s Chief Engineer & EVP, ET&T sold 412 shares at the rate of 204.36, making the entire transaction reach 84,196 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 17,181. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04, Company’s President & CEO bought 25,000 for 158.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,972,028. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,000 in total.

The Boeing Company (BA) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.07) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -7.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.20% and is forecasted to reach 5.34 in the upcoming year.

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Boeing Company (BA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 5.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.86. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.84.

In the same vein, BA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.92, a figure that is expected to reach -0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Boeing Company, BA]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.85 million indicated improvement to the volume of 5.91 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.56% While, its Average True Range was 5.62.

Raw Stochastic average of The Boeing Company (BA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.14% that was lower than 27.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.