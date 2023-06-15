The Chemours Company (CC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $30.94: Right on the Precipice

As on June 14, 2023, The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.73% to $33.10. During the day, the stock rose to $33.13 and sunk to $32.17 before settling in for the price of $32.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CC posted a 52-week range of $23.58-$38.36.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $29.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $30.94.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6600 employees. It has generated 1,029,394 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 87,576. The stock had 10.10 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.07, operating margin was +11.88 and Pretax Margin of +10.91.

The Chemours Company (CC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. The Chemours Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 76.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s President and CEO bought 7,661 shares at the rate of 34.63, making the entire transaction reach 265,300 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 266,955. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s SVP Corp Communications & CBO sold 5,125 for 32.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 165,537. This particular insider is now the holder of 13,890 in total.

The Chemours Company (CC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.47) by $0.51. This company achieved a net margin of +8.51 while generating a return on equity of 52.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Chemours Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.30% and is forecasted to reach 5.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.57% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Chemours Company (CC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.71, and its Beta score is 1.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.77. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.75.

In the same vein, CC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.09, a figure that is expected to reach 1.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [The Chemours Company, CC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.15 million was better the volume of 1.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.85% While, its Average True Range was 1.46.

Raw Stochastic average of The Chemours Company (CC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.58%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 70.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.21% that was higher than 52.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.