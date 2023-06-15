The key reasons why CubeSmart (CUBE) is -14.26% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.66% to $43.74. During the day, the stock rose to $44.42 and sunk to $43.46 before settling in for the price of $44.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CUBE posted a 52-week range of $36.82-$51.02.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $225.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $223.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.47.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2804 employees. It has generated 360,066 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 103,874. The stock had 37.69 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.19, operating margin was +34.78 and Pretax Margin of +28.97.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. CubeSmart’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.69%, in contrast to 98.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 07, this organization’s CEO sold 22,057 shares at the rate of 45.41, making the entire transaction reach 1,001,580 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 480,960. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05, Company’s CEO sold 16,948 for 45.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 764,397. This particular insider is now the holder of 480,960 in total.

CubeSmart (CUBE) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +28.85 while generating a return on equity of 10.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.30% and is forecasted to reach 1.74 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CubeSmart (CUBE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $28.18, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.65. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 97.86.

In the same vein, CUBE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CubeSmart (CUBE)

Going through the that latest performance of [CubeSmart, CUBE]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.47 million was inferior to the volume of 1.88 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of CubeSmart (CUBE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.58% that was lower than 25.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.