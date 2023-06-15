The key reasons why The Southern Company (SO) is -12.52% away from 52-week high?

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.04% to $70.48. During the day, the stock rose to $71.41 and sunk to $70.37 before settling in for the price of $70.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SO posted a 52-week range of $58.85-$80.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 4.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $71.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $69.46.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 27700 employees. It has generated 1,057,401 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 127,617. The stock had 8.77 Receivables turnover and 0.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.14, operating margin was +19.33 and Pretax Margin of +14.42.

The Southern Company (SO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. The Southern Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 63.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 12, this organization’s CEO, Southern Nuclear sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 71.48, making the entire transaction reach 357,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 136,284. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 09, Company’s Director sold 50,000 for 70.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,538,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 844,239 in total.

The Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.71) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +12.07 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Southern Company (SO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.80, and its Beta score is 0.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.63.

In the same vein, SO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Southern Company (SO)

[The Southern Company, SO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.07.

Raw Stochastic average of The Southern Company (SO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.64% that was lower than 17.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.