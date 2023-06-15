The ODP Corporation (ODP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $335.58K

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) flaunted slowness of -3.44% at $42.41, as the Stock market unbolted on June 14, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $44.26 and sunk to $42.05 before settling in for the price of $43.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODP posted a 52-week range of $28.85-$53.59.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -3.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $40.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.61 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.80.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 25000 workers. It has generated 339,640 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,120. The stock had 16.10 Receivables turnover and 1.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.66, operating margin was +3.49 and Pretax Margin of +2.85.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the The ODP Corporation industry. The ODP Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 106.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 11,250 shares at the rate of 45.11, making the entire transaction reach 507,454 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 35,066. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s EVP, President of Office Depot sold 23,488 for 50.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,191,834. This particular insider is now the holder of 50,459 in total.

The ODP Corporation (ODP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.34) by $0.44. This company achieved a net margin of +2.10 while generating a return on equity of 13.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.00% and is forecasted to reach 4.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The ODP Corporation (ODP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.93, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.22.

In the same vein, ODP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The ODP Corporation (ODP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [The ODP Corporation, ODP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.36 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of The ODP Corporation (ODP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.43%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.70% that was higher than 34.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.