TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) EPS is poised to hit -0.45 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on June 14, 2023, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) started slowly as it slid -7.58% to $10.97. During the day, the stock rose to $11.89 and sunk to $10.7515 before settling in for the price of $11.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPIC posted a 52-week range of $8.46-$25.05.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -22.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 37.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.28 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $463.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.41, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.99.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13500 employees. It has generated 112,796 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,115. The stock had 3.85 Receivables turnover and 1.55 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.83, operating margin was -1.30 and Pretax Margin of -1.70.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. TPI Composites Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.52%, in contrast to 93.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s President, Automotive sold 19,040 shares at the rate of 11.14, making the entire transaction reach 212,176 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,043. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s 10% Owner sold 3,963,416 for 18.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,710,392. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,263 in total.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.38) by -$0.5. This company achieved a net margin of -3.65 while generating a return on equity of -15.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 37.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in the upcoming year.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.30.

In the same vein, TPIC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.73, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [TPI Composites Inc., TPIC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was lower the volume of 0.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 32.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.81% that was lower than 83.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

