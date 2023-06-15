Under Armour Inc. (UA) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.34M

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.02% to $7.06. During the day, the stock rose to $7.11 and sunk to $6.96 before settling in for the price of $6.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UA posted a 52-week range of $5.74-$11.41.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $173.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.02.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7600 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +44.39, operating margin was +4.08 and Pretax Margin of +4.91.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Manufacturing industry. Under Armour Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.76%, in contrast to 67.75% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Exec. Chair & Brand Chief sold 16,000,000 shares at the rate of 6.13, making the entire transaction reach 98,080,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10, Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 69,823 for 9.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 650,689. This particular insider is now the holder of 260,291 in total.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Under Armour Inc. (UA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55.

In the same vein, UA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.89.

Technical Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

[Under Armour Inc., UA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Under Armour Inc. (UA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.81%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 38.67% that was lower than 40.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.