uniQure N.V. (QURE) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.62 million

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) flaunted slowness of -3.96% at $19.38, as the Stock market unbolted on June 14, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $20.4117 and sunk to $19.07 before settling in for the price of $20.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QURE posted a 52-week range of $13.00-$28.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 52.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -138.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $977.72 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.75.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 501 employees. It has generated 212,541 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -253,072. The stock had 1.32 Receivables turnover and 0.14 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.84, operating margin was -133.76 and Pretax Margin of -120.45.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the uniQure N.V. industry. uniQure N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 92.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 07, this organization’s CEO, Managing Director sold 2,521 shares at the rate of 21.39, making the entire transaction reach 53,924 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 468,743. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07, Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 990 for 21.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 21,117. This particular insider is now the holder of 113,135 in total.

uniQure N.V. (QURE) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.95) by -$0.68. This company achieved a net margin of -119.07 while generating a return on equity of -23.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -138.60% and is forecasted to reach -4.01 in the upcoming year.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for uniQure N.V. (QURE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.89.

In the same vein, QURE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.34, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -4.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [uniQure N.V., QURE]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 0.54 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.99.

Raw Stochastic average of uniQure N.V. (QURE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.36% that was higher than 41.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.