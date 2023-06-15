Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Open at price of $0.91: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) open the trading on June 14, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -14.86% to $0.82. During the day, the stock rose to $0.922 and sunk to $0.81 before settling in for the price of $0.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UPC posted a 52-week range of $0.48-$2.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -167.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.88 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6266, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8801.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.38%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -167.40%.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NASDAQ: UPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45.

In the same vein, UPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40.

Technical Analysis of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC)

[Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, UPC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.1089.

Raw Stochastic average of Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (UPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.32%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 125.29% that was higher than 89.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.