Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.57

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 14, 2023, Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) set off with pace as it heaved 10.21% to $9.50. During the day, the stock rose to $9.58 and sunk to $8.88 before settling in for the price of $8.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZYXI posted a 52-week range of $6.65-$17.25.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 46.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -0.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $353.02 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.64.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 900 employees. It has generated 175,741 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 18,942. The stock had 4.97 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.77, operating margin was +14.50 and Pretax Margin of +14.03.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry. Zynex Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.40%, in contrast to 29.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 13, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 1,103 shares at the rate of 13.98, making the entire transaction reach 15,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,973. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 31, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 38,126 for 10.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 407,186. This particular insider is now the holder of 18,405 in total.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +10.78 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zynex Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -0.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.69 in the upcoming year.

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.06, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.09. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.34.

In the same vein, ZYXI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Zynex Inc., ZYXI]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.31 million was inferior to the volume of 0.32 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.05% While, its Average True Range was 0.47.

Raw Stochastic average of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.05%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 83.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 48.26% that was lower than 93.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.