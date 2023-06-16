Search
Sana Meer
89bio Inc. (ETNB) last month volatility was 6.13%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) flaunted slowness of -3.27% at $20.69, as the Stock market unbolted on June 15, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $21.43 and sunk to $20.61 before settling in for the price of $21.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETNB posted a 52-week range of $2.91-$22.93.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.98.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the 89bio Inc. industry. 89bio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 89.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 20.00, making the entire transaction reach 300,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 286,978. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s Director sold 6,250 for 17.91, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 111,938. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.52) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -73.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

89bio Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.60% and is forecasted to reach -2.50 in the upcoming year.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for 89bio Inc. (ETNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.12.

In the same vein, ETNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.82, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [89bio Inc., ETNB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.71 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.04% While, its Average True Range was 1.12.

Raw Stochastic average of 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.94% that was lower than 77.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.3320: Right on the Precipice

Steve Mayer -
Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.13% to $0.13. During the...
Read more

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) went down -2.51% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.51%...
Read more

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) average volume reaches $1.61M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Zack King -
As on June 15, 2023, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.49% to $35.25. During the...
Read more

