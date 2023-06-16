A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Bit Brother Limited (BTB) as it 5-day change was -18.30%

As on June 15, 2023, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) started slowly as it slid -15.56% to $0.64. During the day, the stock rose to $0.785 and sunk to $0.6127 before settling in for the price of $0.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTB posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$12.00.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8410, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7904.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 67 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 11,419 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -176,853. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -21.48, operating margin was -1319.28 and Pretax Margin of -1744.51.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Bit Brother Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1548.72 while generating a return on equity of -14.03.

Bit Brother Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.80%.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Brother Limited (BTB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 40.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 71.81.

In the same vein, BTB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.12.

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bit Brother Limited, BTB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.2 million was lower the volume of 0.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.0633.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Brother Limited (BTB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.43% that was lower than 98.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.