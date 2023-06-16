Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Bit Brother Limited (BTB) as it 5-day change was -18.30%

Analyst Insights

As on June 15, 2023, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) started slowly as it slid -15.56% to $0.64. During the day, the stock rose to $0.785 and sunk to $0.6127 before settling in for the price of $0.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTB posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$12.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 81.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.71 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8410, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.7904.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 67 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 11,419 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -176,853. The stock had 0.03 Receivables turnover and 0.01 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -21.48, operating margin was -1319.28 and Pretax Margin of -1744.51.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Bit Brother Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.08%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1548.72 while generating a return on equity of -14.03.

Bit Brother Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 81.80%.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bit Brother Limited (BTB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 40.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 71.81.

In the same vein, BTB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.12.

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bit Brother Limited, BTB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.2 million was lower the volume of 0.92 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.0633.

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Brother Limited (BTB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 10.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.43% that was lower than 98.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

No matter how cynical the overall market is AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) performance over the last week is recorded 0.45%

Zack King -
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.61% to $24.56. During the day,...
Read more

Frontline plc (FRO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.11M

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Frontline plc (NYSE: FRO) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.35% to...
Read more

Energy Transfer LP (ET) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.71

Shaun Noe -
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) established initial surge of 1.50% at $12.84, as the Stock market unbolted on June 15, 2023. During the day,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.