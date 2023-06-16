A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) as it 5-day change was 1.63%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) started the day on June 14, 2023, with a price decrease of -4.35% at $0.08. During the day, the stock rose to $0.09 and sunk to $0.08 before settling in for the price of $0.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NAVB posted a 52-week range of $0.07-$0.84.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $32.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1721, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2477.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -492.03, operating margin was -21402.08 and Pretax Margin of -23117.58.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.30%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.11) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -23117.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.30%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 44.04.

In the same vein, NAVB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.50.

Technical Analysis of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.56 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.73% While, its Average True Range was 0.0138.

Raw Stochastic average of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 153.37% that was higher than 115.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.