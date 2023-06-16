AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) average volume reaches $122.17K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.16% to $1.47. During the day, the stock rose to $1.65 and sunk to $1.43 before settling in for the price of $1.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADTH posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$4.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $129.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5297, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.7756.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 297 workers. It has generated 559,199 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 98,781. The stock had 2.96 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.37, operating margin was +0.85 and Pretax Margin of +17.93.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry. AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.43%, in contrast to 77.30% institutional ownership.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +17.66 while generating a return on equity of 21.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in the upcoming year.

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.20.

In the same vein, ADTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH)

[AdTheorent Holding Company Inc., ADTH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.1501.

Raw Stochastic average of AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (ADTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.59% that was higher than 61.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.