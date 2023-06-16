Search
Steve Mayer
Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) return on Assets touches -334.95: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.67% to $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.9875 and sunk to $0.7262 before settling in for the price of $0.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AHI posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$3.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -31.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4704, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4971.

For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -9909.40 and Pretax Margin of -12019.84.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11481.18 while generating a return on equity of -568.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -31.70%.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.23.

In the same vein, AHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.35.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI)

[Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd., AHI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.5597.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.01%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 876.11% that was higher than 338.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

