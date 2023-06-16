Search
Shaun Noe
AEye Inc. (LIDR) went up 11.06% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 11.06% to $0.23. During the day, the stock rose to $0.23 and sunk to $0.198 before settling in for the price of $0.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LIDR posted a 52-week range of $0.16-$3.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -60.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $40.01 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2078, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6622.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 160 employees. It has generated 22,794 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -616,962. The stock had 1.51 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -139.43, operating margin was -2709.30 and Pretax Margin of -2705.13.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Auto Parts industry. AEye Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 41.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s CTO and Chief Prdct Strategist bought 4,621 shares at the rate of 0.22, making the entire transaction reach 1,014 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,142,215. Preceding that transaction, on May 25, Company’s CTO and Chief Prdct Strategist bought 5,236 for 0.19, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,010. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,137,594 in total.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.13) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -2706.72 while generating a return on equity of -75.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

AEye Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -60.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in the upcoming year.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AEye Inc. (LIDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.50.

In the same vein, LIDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of AEye Inc. (LIDR)

[AEye Inc., LIDR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.0252.

Raw Stochastic average of AEye Inc. (LIDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.98%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.12% that was higher than 124.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 



 

