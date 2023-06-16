Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.30

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) started the day on June 15, 2023, with a price increase of 1.39% at $10.97. During the day, the stock rose to $11.02 and sunk to $10.825 before settling in for the price of $10.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AM posted a 52-week range of $8.56-$11.61.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 122.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $478.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $321.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.51.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 586 employees. It has generated 1,690,541 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 556,727. The stock had 11.62 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.35, operating margin was +54.66 and Pretax Margin of +44.79.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Antero Midstream Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 53.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s insider sold 19,600 shares at the rate of 10.25, making the entire transaction reach 200,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 155,267. Preceding that transaction, on May 05, Company’s official sold 300,000 for 10.47, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,141,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,060,730 in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +32.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 122.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.88, and its Beta score is 2.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.52.

In the same vein, AM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.94 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.73 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.87% that was lower than 25.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.