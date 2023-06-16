Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) volume hits 4.12 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.49% to $3.92. During the day, the stock rose to $3.98 and sunk to $3.795 before settling in for the price of $4.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ARDX posted a 52-week range of $0.49-$5.12.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 72.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $207.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $184.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $830.10 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.81.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Ardelyx Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 36.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23, this organization’s President & CEO sold 11,357 shares at the rate of 3.65, making the entire transaction reach 41,489 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 887,655. Preceding that transaction, on May 23, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 4,711 for 3.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,210. This particular insider is now the holder of 353,420 in total.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 72.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.16.

In the same vein, ARDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ardelyx Inc., ARDX]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.57 million was inferior to the volume of 6.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.58% that was lower than 75.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.