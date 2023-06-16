Search
Zack King
CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.0733: Right on the Precipice

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 16.53% to $1.41. During the day, the stock rose to $1.44 and sunk to $1.2201 before settling in for the price of $1.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CBAT posted a 52-week range of $0.74-$1.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 33.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -115.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $64.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $128.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9127, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.0733.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1054 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.28, operating margin was -2.06 and Pretax Margin of -5.05.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.32%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2010 suggests? It has posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.04) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of -3.80 while generating a return on equity of -7.54. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -115.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 53.61.

In the same vein, CBAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13.

Technical Analysis of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT)

[CBAK Energy Technology Inc., CBAT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.70% While, its Average True Range was 0.0977.

Raw Stochastic average of CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 95.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.51% that was higher than 62.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

