Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Open at price of $9.66: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on June 15, 2023, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.51% to $9.82. During the day, the stock rose to $9.89 and sunk to $9.55 before settling in for the price of $9.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CENX posted a 52-week range of $5.27-$12.97.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $923.77 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.65.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1956 employees. It has generated 1,419,888 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,209. The stock had 34.59 Receivables turnover and 1.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.69, operating margin was +0.34 and Pretax Margin of +1.20.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aluminum industry. Century Aluminum Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 57.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 11, this organization’s SVP, Strategy & Business Dev’t bought 18,000 shares at the rate of 7.25, making the entire transaction reach 130,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,678. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s President and CEO sold 49,568 for 8.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 440,313. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,400 in total.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -0.51 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in the upcoming year.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Century Aluminum Company (CENX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.36.

In the same vein, CENX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Century Aluminum Company (CENX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Century Aluminum Company, CENX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.94 million was better the volume of 1.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Century Aluminum Company (CENX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.19% that was lower than 60.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

