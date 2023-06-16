Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.03 million

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) started the day on June 15, 2023, with a price increase of 4.73% at $8.86. During the day, the stock rose to $9.42 and sunk to $8.52 before settling in for the price of $8.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMTL posted a 52-week range of $8.39-$16.87.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -2.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -34.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $26.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $297.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.15.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1993 employees. It has generated 243,973 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -16,584. The stock had 3.45 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.58, operating margin was -0.61 and Pretax Margin of -7.62.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 75.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 15, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 9.20, making the entire transaction reach 9,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,500. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 14, Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 2,233 for 8.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,247 in total.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2023, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.14) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -6.80 while generating a return on equity of -6.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -34.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56.

In the same vein, CMTL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.71 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.78.

Raw Stochastic average of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.99% that was higher than 61.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.