CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) average volume reaches $654.14K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) open the trading on June 15, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 9.50% to $66.25. During the day, the stock rose to $67.02 and sunk to $61.05 before settling in for the price of $60.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEIX posted a 52-week range of $39.62-$79.17.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.53 million, simultaneously with a float of $33.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $62.15.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1860 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 1,235,667 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 251,064. The stock had 14.72 Receivables turnover and 0.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.89, operating margin was +35.81 and Pretax Margin of +24.73.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Thermal Coal industry. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.60%, in contrast to 93.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 64.34, making the entire transaction reach 128,680 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,245. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 01, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 500 for 78.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 473,020 in total.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2023 suggests? It has posted $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $5.04) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +20.32 while generating a return on equity of 50.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.00% and is forecasted to reach 20.46 in the upcoming year.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.36, and its Beta score is 1.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.40.

In the same vein, CEIX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 19.73, a figure that is expected to reach 4.70 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 20.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

[CONSOL Energy Inc., CEIX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.47% While, its Average True Range was 2.74.

Raw Stochastic average of CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.63% that was higher than 51.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.