Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.91M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 15, 2023, Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) set off with pace as it heaved 0.68% to $93.02. During the day, the stock rose to $93.69 and sunk to $92.46 before settling in for the price of $92.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ED posted a 52-week range of $78.10-$102.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $352.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $345.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.87.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14319 employees. It has generated 1,094,001 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 115,930. The stock had 4.94 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.05, operating margin was +16.69 and Pretax Margin of +13.39.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 68.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s Chairman, President & CEO bought 25 shares at the rate of 93.30, making the entire transaction reach 2,316 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,521. Preceding that transaction, on May 31, Company’s SVP & CFO bought 25 for 93.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,315. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,286 in total.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.58) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +10.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: ED) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.25, and its Beta score is 0.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02.

In the same vein, ED’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Going through the that latest performance of [Consolidated Edison Inc., ED]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.74 million was inferior to the volume of 1.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.36% While, its Average True Range was 1.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 13.04% that was lower than 17.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.